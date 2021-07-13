Cancel
Three Black England Soccer Players Subjected to Racist Trolling After Euro 2020 Loss

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 12 days ago
Following England’s loss to Italy in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final, three Black players on the team were subjected to harsh racist trolling online. England’s Football Association has condemned the racism that angry fans have been spewing toward Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, ESPN reports. On Monday, the EFA released a statement speaking out against the discrimination the three Black players were forced to endure.

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

