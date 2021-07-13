Three Black England Soccer Players Subjected to Racist Trolling After Euro 2020 Loss

Black English soccer stars received racist attacks after England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 championship game. And some of Hollywood’s biggest stars were not having it. During the Euro 2020 championship game on Sunday, July 11, Bukayo Sara, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, three Black members of England’s national soccer team, stepped up during the final penalty shots in hopes of defeating Italy. But when all three men missed their kicks, thus ending the game in an Italy victory, they became the subject of brutal racist attacks from online trolls. A mural of Marcus was even defaced in his native Manchester, according to The Wall Street Journal.