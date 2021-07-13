Three Black England Soccer Players Subjected to Racist Trolling After Euro 2020 Loss
Following England’s loss to Italy in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final, three Black players on the team were subjected to harsh racist trolling online. England’s Football Association has condemned the racism that angry fans have been spewing toward Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, ESPN reports. On Monday, the EFA released a statement speaking out against the discrimination the three Black players were forced to endure.www.blackenterprise.com
