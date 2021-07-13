C.O market owner backing ballot measure that would let grocery stores sell hard liquor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The owner of three Central Oregon grocery stores is part of a group proposing two ballot measures that would allow hard liquor sales in markets, the third such attempt to do so.

Lauren Johnson, owner of Newport Avenue Market in Bend and Oliver Lemon's Markets in Sisters and Terrebonne, is one of the sponsors of the two possible ballot measures.

The proposed measures would allow local, independent and chain grocers to sell distilled spirits. Previous efforts failed to gather the required number of signatures.

Supporters of the move say Oregon's local and family-owned stores, as well as national grocers, have safely sold beer and wine for over 80 years, but distilled spirits such as vodka, whiskey, gin, rum, tequila and brandy are regulated by the state.

More than 280 “retail agents” contract with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission to sell distilled spirits at liquor stores in all 36 counties.

NewsChannel 21 reporter Leslie Cano is reaching out to Johnson to learn why she is proposing the ballot measures and why she believes the change is needed.

