Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

C.O market owner backing ballot measure that would let grocery stores sell hard liquor

By Leslie Cano
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17R53K_0avjJHSZ00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The owner of three Central Oregon grocery stores is part of a group proposing two ballot measures that would allow hard liquor sales in markets, the third such attempt to do so.

Lauren Johnson, owner of Newport Avenue Market in Bend and Oliver Lemon's Markets in Sisters and Terrebonne, is one of the sponsors of the two possible ballot measures.

The proposed measures would allow local, independent and chain grocers to sell distilled spirits. Previous efforts failed to gather the required number of signatures.

Supporters of the move say Oregon's local and family-owned stores, as well as national grocers, have safely sold beer and wine for over 80 years, but distilled spirits such as vodka, whiskey, gin, rum, tequila and brandy are regulated by the state.

More than 280 “retail agents” contract with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission to sell distilled spirits at liquor stores in all 36 counties.

NewsChannel 21 reporter Leslie Cano is reaching out to Johnson to learn why she is proposing the ballot measures and why she believes the change is needed.

The post C.O market owner backing ballot measure that would let grocery stores sell hard liquor appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 2

KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
1K+
Followers
758
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Bend, OR
Food & Drinks
Terrebonne, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
Bend, OR
Lifestyle
City
Bend, OR
City
Terrebonne, OR
Terrebonne, OR
Food & Drinks
Terrebonne, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Lauren Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Stores#Ballot Measures#Grocery Shopping#Distilled Spirits#Food Drink#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Would you want it in your neighborhood?’ Culver RV park plans spur opposition from some

Increased traffic, crime and costs are the main concerns for some people in Culver as the potential for an RV park emerges. The RV park would be located on a currently empty lot on First Street, south of Culver City Hall. There was a public hearing where community members had the opportunity to voice their opinion. The post ‘Would you want it in your neighborhood?’ Culver RV park plans spur opposition from some appeared first on KTVZ.
InternetPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Facebook donates $225,000 for ‘Prineville Connected’ free public Wi-Fi project

Facebook announced Monday it is providing a $225,000 grant for the Prineville Connected Community Project, which it said will provide robust internet connectivity across the city. Wi-Fi access points will be built in key areas, including in Downtown Prineville, the Crook County High School campus and the Crook County Fairgrounds. The post Facebook donates $225,000 for ‘Prineville Connected’ free public Wi-Fi project appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bethlehem Inn asks Redmond City Council for funds to combat homelessness

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At Tuesday evening's Redmond City Council meeting, Bethlehem Inn Executive Director Gwenn Wysling urged councilors to contribute $450,000 to their Redmond shelter project, to help with the growing homelessness problem across Central Oregon. Wysling says they've operated a shelter in Bend for years, and have now acquired the Greenway Motel in The post Bethlehem Inn asks Redmond City Council for funds to combat homelessness appeared first on KTVZ.

Comments / 2

Community Policy