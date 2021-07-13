NBA Insider Suggests Lakers Are Interested In Lonzo Ball
NBA insider Marc Stein expects the Los Angeles Lakers to pursue restricted free agent Lonzo Ball this off-season. Back in 2017, the Los Angeles Lakers spent their No. 2 overall pick on Ball, bypassing Jayson Tatum in the process. The gamble failed miserably. Ball never turned into the superstar the Lakers were expecting. He did end up being a focal point of the trade in which Los Angeles acquired Anthony Davis from New Orleans, though.thespun.com
