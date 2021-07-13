Cancel
NBA

NBA Insider Suggests Lakers Are Interested In Lonzo Ball

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NBA insider Marc Stein expects the Los Angeles Lakers to pursue restricted free agent Lonzo Ball this off-season. Back in 2017, the Los Angeles Lakers spent their No. 2 overall pick on Ball, bypassing Jayson Tatum in the process. The gamble failed miserably. Ball never turned into the superstar the Lakers were expecting. He did end up being a focal point of the trade in which Los Angeles acquired Anthony Davis from New Orleans, though.

