When it comes to sale season, few high street stores do it better than Marks and Spencer – and this year’s summer sale, which just dropped in stores and on the M&S website, doesn’t disappoint.There are significant savings to be had across womenswear, menswear, kids clothing and even homeware and beauty, with discounts of up to 50 per cent off.Whether you’re on the hunt for bras and nightgowns, new summer bedding, or something different for your skincare routine, it’s definitely worth taking a scroll. However, the vast choice of fashion items up for grabs makes this the best section...