Indio, CA

Body found in canal, Indio PD investigating

By KESQ News Team
 12 days ago
Indio Police are searching a canal that runs through the Four Seasons at Terra Lago development in Indio after the discovery of a human body.  Police tell News Channel 3 that earlier this morning, a fisherman saw a body in the Coachella Canal and called police.

Indio Police is investigating and have asked for the Riverside County Sheriff Department's assistance in bringing in the swift water rescue team to retrieve the body from the canal.  After the body is retrieved, it will be up to the Riverside County Coroner's Office to ID and investigate the cause of death says Ben Gutron, Indio PD PIO.

News Channel 3 has a crew at the scene and will be working to share new information as we find out more. Watch News Channel 3 at Noon and this page for updates on this breaking news.

