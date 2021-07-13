Sixers open up Ben Simmons trade talks

The Sixers have become open to trading Ben Simmons , as they’ve recently engaged in conversations with other teams, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania notes that Simmons and Joel Embiid have never been closer off the court, but they failed to live up to expectations as a pairing on the court with Doc Rivers coming in with the hopes of making a deep playoff run.

Charania also relays that because of Simmons’ inclusion in a potential trade for James Harden back in January and critical comments made by several people within the Sixers’ organization, the writing is on the wall for his future in Philadelphia.

The Cavaliers and Kings are “known suitors” for Simmons, according to Longtime NBA journalist Marc Stein. The Raptors, Timberwolves, and Pacers have also expressed interest in the 24-year-old.

While Simmons’ poor playoff performance and shooting woes may seem like it has tanked his value, his potential is clearly seen by evaluators around the league . The Sixers understand this and are eyeing an All-Star in return for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Philadelphia still prefers an All-Star caliber player in return, a source told Charania. Damian Lillard has recently been linked to the franchise , but it remains to be seen how seriously Lillard wants out of Portland and if they would view Simmons as a building block for the future.

Chris Crouse contributed to this post

