When it comes to Coca-Cola products, we all have our favorites. And Coke Zero has long had a dedicated following of sippers, beyond the Diet Coke lovers. But now, Coca-Cola is giving their Coke Zero a tastelift. It’s a facelift for the flavor, and that also means that when you see the new bottles or cans of Coke Zero, they are also getting a new look too (so basically it is a tastelift and a facelift for this soda!). And we got to try the new take on this zero sugar soda.