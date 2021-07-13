Cancel
Woman From New York Who Was Only Person Who Knew Both JFK, Oswald, Dies

By Nicole Valinote
Priscilla Johnson McMillan's book "Marina and Lee." Photo Credit: Collins/AbeBooks

A woman who was born and raised in New York who was the only person who personally knew both President John F. Kennedy and the man who killed him, Lee Harvey Oswald, has died at the age of 92 in New England.

Priscilla Johnson McMillan died on Wednesday, July 7, at her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. She was born in Glen Cove and raised in Locust Valley in Nassau County.

The outlet reported that she worked for Kennedy on Capitol Hill when he was a senator. She later interviewed Oswald when she was working as a journalist in Moscow in 1959, when he was planning to defect to the Soviet Union, The Washington Post reported.

McMillan is the author of several books, including "Marina and Lee," about Kennedy's assassination through interviews with Oswald's widow, Marina Oswald.

