Nine months after the festivities of the 2020 NHL Draft, we are here again at the 2021 NHL Draft. It seems like yesterday we were crowning Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield, and Tim Stuetzle first, second, and third overall respectively. But now a new crop of prospects are set to be named the top three of the draft and for the first time in a long time, we have no idea what the order will be.