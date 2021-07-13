Cancel
Food & Drinks

Duchess Cookies Opens New Long Island Location

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 12 days ago
Duchess Cookies has opened a new location on Long Island. Photo Credit: Ammara K. / Yelp

A cookie shop chain known for its colorful and unique menu has opened a new location on Long Island.

Duchess Cookies had its grand opening for its Islip location on Saturday, July 10. The shop is located at 488 Main Street.

The chain has four other locations on Long Island -- in Garden City, Oceanside, Patchogue and Plainview.

The Duchess Cookies website lists some of its bestselling cookies as Chocolate Chip, Cookie Monster, Funfetti and Galaxy cookies.

"A few years ago I kept seeing these magical cookies all over social media," Cynthia Y., of Franklin Square, wrote in a Yelp review of the Plainview location. "I attempted to find the Duchess Cookies kiosk inside the disaster that is Penn Station but to no avail. But now? Duchess Cookies has officially opened all over the island!

Learn more about the business on its website.

