In wintertime and autumn, we're all in the mood for rich, heavy desserts that seem to warm us up from the inside out. Just a few months down the road, though, and we surely agree that summertime desserts are all about fruit. Pineapple, in particular, is a fruit that's perfectly suited to warmer weather. One of the best things about pineapple, besides its tart, refreshing flavor, and the realization that it plays well in all manner of recipes is the fact that it's sturdy enough that you can even cook it on the grill!