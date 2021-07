The Washington County Conservation will be hosting a Fly Fishing Clinic at Marr Park Saturday. Local expert Mike Canas will be teaching participants the ins and outs of how to fly fish. Each participant will be given equipment to use and are encouraged to bring their own water bottle. The event will begin at the conservation education center with everyone moving to Marr Park as a group. Participants must be 18 years or older and have a valid Iowa fishing license to participate. Licenses can be purchased at many local retailers including Walmart, Ace N’ More, Scheels, and Fin and Feather as well as on the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website. Washington County Conservation Naturalist Megan Jorgensen expresses her excitement for the clinic, “We’re very excited for this unique opportunity because a lot of our programming typically involves youth or is designed for youth. So it’s pretty awesome that we have the opportunity to provide something for adults.”