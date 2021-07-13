Cancel
Prince William County, VA

Undetonated device found following suspected explosion

By Potomac Local News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething exploded in Prince William County, but authorities don’t exactly know what it was. Yesterday evening at 8:05 PM units were dispatched to the 3000 block of Bridgeton Ct. (Lake Ridge) for a reported explosion in the area. On arrival, remnants of a possible explosion were located in an outdoor common area of the townhome development. An undetonated device located near the scene was made safe by the State Police.

