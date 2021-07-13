Undetonated device found following suspected explosion
Something exploded in Prince William County, but authorities don’t exactly know what it was. Yesterday evening at 8:05 PM units were dispatched to the 3000 block of Bridgeton Ct. (Lake Ridge) for a reported explosion in the area. On arrival, remnants of a possible explosion were located in an outdoor common area of the townhome development. An undetonated device located near the scene was made safe by the State Police.potomaclocal.com
