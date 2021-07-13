Jefferson County man charged in Capitol riots

WASHINGTON — A Jefferson County man has been arrested and charged six months after the U.S. Capitol riot.

Joshua David Dressel, who lives just west of Festus, appeared in federal court via video feed Tuesday afternoon for the first time on charges related to the violence that happened in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

Dressel was charged with the following counts:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

All four counts are misdemeanor charges.

Note: The video above is from Jan. 22.

The initial court hearing Tuesday was meant to ensure Dressel understood the charges he’s facing. When asked whether he did, he replied “I do.” Dressel did not enter a plea. He was released from custody under several conditions, including restricting travel to the Eastern District of Missouri.

No further details about Dressel and his alleged role in the riot were discussed during the court hearing. His case will continue in Washington. 5 On Your Side has contacted federal court officials for documents related to this case. We have not yet heard back.

Dressel is the fifth person from the St. Louis area charged in connection with the Capitol riots.

Nicholas Burton Reimler, from Cedar Hill in Jefferson County, was arraigned in February on counts of violent entry or disorderly conduct and entry of a restricted government building. Both of those counts are misdemeanors.

Earlier this year, charges were announced against William Merry and Paul Westover.

Westover’s Lake St. Louis home was the scene of an FBI investigation, where agents were seen collecting evidence they said was in connection with the riots. He was identified in a viral video by St. Louis social media users. He was seen inside the Capitol holding up part of a broken sign from House Speak Nancy Pelosi’s office. Westover was wearing a Blues hat in the video.

Westover faces several federal charges:

Obstruct, impede or interfere with law enforcement officer (aiding and abetting)

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business

Disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings

Merry also was seen in the viral video holding the sign. Court documents include still photos that appear to show Merry holding the sign up and carrying it through a crowd. The documents also reveal he is the maternal uncle of Emily Hernandez, the 21-year-old woman from Sullivan arrested last month for her role in the day's events. She is seen in the photos and video wearing sunglasses.

Merry faces the following charges:

theft of government property

knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds

disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business

disruptive conduct in the Capitol building

Hernandez faces the following charges:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business

Steal, sell, convey or dispose of anything of value in the United States

Disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol buildings

Hernandez, Merry and Westover were released and their cases will continue in Washington, D.C. courts.