‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana Shay has shared the first pic from her romantic engagement, revealing she said ‘yes’ to Brock Davies. Scheana Shay is officially set to say ‘I do’! The Vanderpump Rules star has revealed she said ‘yes’ to her now-fiance Brock Davies‘ sweet proposal, in a gorgeous new Instagram photo. He popped the question on the balcony of their Los Angeles home, under an arch of gold and white balloons, and surrounded by rose petals. “I SAID YES!!!!! We are engaged!!!” she captioned the pic, which showed the pair kissing as she flashed her stunning diamond ring at the camera.