The body of a teenage girl, who was allegedly beaten to death by her uncle over washing his clothes, was found hanging from the railing of a bridge in India. The police identified the victim as 17-year-old Neha Paswan, who lived in the city of Gorakhpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The victim’s brother told The Times of India their uncle thrashed the girl Monday evening, following which she was taken to a hospital for treatment. However, Neha died on the way.