Upscale Steel Smartwatch Straps
The Nomad Steel Band is an accessory for use with the Apple Watch that will work to drastically enhance the style and durability of the wearable. The strap comes in two finish options including Silver and Graphite, which have both been achieved using 316L stainless steel along with a DLC scratch resistant coating. The elegantly designed strap transforms the wearable from a technology product into a high-end timepiece that will fit in well with the user's existing style aesthetics.www.trendhunter.com
