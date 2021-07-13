Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Upscale Steel Smartwatch Straps

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nomad Steel Band is an accessory for use with the Apple Watch that will work to drastically enhance the style and durability of the wearable. The strap comes in two finish options including Silver and Graphite, which have both been achieved using 316L stainless steel along with a DLC scratch resistant coating. The elegantly designed strap transforms the wearable from a technology product into a high-end timepiece that will fit in well with the user's existing style aesthetics.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stainless Steel#Smartwatch#The Nomad Steel Band#The Apple Watch#Dlc
Related
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Bluetooth Sunglasses

Lucyd Bluetooth sunglasses have the potential to replace earbuds for taking calls or listening to music, since they use open-ear audio to allow people to discreetly listen without blocking out the sounds of their surroundings. For those who need to wear glasses, Lucyd offers prescription eyewear and a myriad of...
Electronicsimore.com

JUUK Ovollo Apple Watch Band review: Gorgeous, feminine style

I love the elegance and attitude of stainless steel Apple Watch bands, but often find them to be too chunky or masculine for my tastes. The JUUK Ovollo Apple Watch Band is a solid stainless steel band that lends some gravity and formality to the Apple Watch while still feeling light and fun. It's dressy enough to take your Apple Watch Series 6 (or any Apple Watch) on more formal occasions and yet, it's also casual enough for every day.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Customizable Comfort Gaming Chairs

The SecretLab Titan Evo chair is a new gaming chair from the brand that will offer users with a customizable level of comfort to suit their needs. The chair is constructed using improved materials such as polyurethane and SoftWeave, which helps contribute to an overall durable build that will also work to increase overall comfort when seated for long periods. The chair will come in small, regular and extra-large size options to help users pick the one that works best for their body type instead of having to deal with a single size.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Branded Magnetic Battery Packs

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is the brand's latest external power solution for iPhone 12 series smartphones that will work to provide power in a neat, uniform manner that eliminates the need for cords. The sleek battery features the namesake MagSafe technology that will enable it to magnetically affix onto the rear of the smartphone to relay power from the 1460mAh battery on the interior. The battery will deliver power to the smartphone at a rate of 5W, and also supports passthrough charging to simultaneously charge itself and the iPhone at the same time.
Technologycoinspeaker.com

Watch Skins: Smartwatches Meet NFTs

Lately, the world has witnessed an explosion of the NFT phenomena. These digital collectibles are products that exist in the virtual world, which people collect because of their beauty, utility, and any other value individuals attach to them. While the NFT industry is growing, some people may avoid it because of significant challenges. Some fundamental difficulties that the sector is grappling with include the challenges of understanding the blockchain, and digital items being challenging to display. This is where Watch Skins come in.
ShoppingPosted by
Tom's Guide

Great runner deal: These smart insoles are 66% off

Dedicated runners who want to improve their form but don't want to shell out for a personal trainer don't have a ton of choices. One of the better options is the Nurvv Run, a set of insoles embedded with sensors that tell you in real time how to improve your stride — and a lot more.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Chic Skateboard Deck Bags

The Hermès Skateboard Bolide Bag has been unveiled by the brand as part of its men's summer 2022 collection that incorporates a laidback component into an otherwise luxury bag. The bag starts off with a rich leather upper that will provide ample storage space and is suited for carrying in the hand or over the shoulder. The base of the bag is constructed with a skateboard deck that, while casual in style, actually works to deliver impressive performance by offering protection for the bottom.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Contactless Smart Delivery Boxes

The conceptual Smart Delivery Storage Box (SDSB) is a tech-focused solution for the modern home that would enable inhabitants to seamlessly receive deliveries in a contactless manner. The system consists of a vault-like design that would enable delivery personnel to pop in a box and lock it to prevent porch pirates from making off with a package once the coast is clear. The app-enabled design would allow homeowners to receive an alert upon receiving a package for enhanced peace of mind.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Self-Contained Gamer Workstations

The Cooler Master Orb X GamePod is an immersive digital furniture solution for avid gamers to incorporate into their space when looking to enhance the time they spend in the digital landscape. The cockpit-like chair is characterized by its semi-enclosed design that requires the top section to be lifted up and away in order to access the seating section. The pod can accommodate either a 34-inch monitor or three 27-inch monitors to allow users to set it up according to their specific needs or preferences.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Magnetic Skincare Systems

New skincare brand Ioniq is leveraging technology from German industrial giant Wagner, which is known for its trade and DIY paint sprayers and powder coating systems. With the technology adapted for the beauty market, the brand offers a convenient way for consumers to evenly and conveniently apply products. The IONIQ ONE skincare system boasts Magnetic Skin Technology to create an attraction between skin and beauty products, for the purposes of applying everything from tanner to body care.
SealTrendHunter.com

Multifunctional Modular Geometric Shelters

The 'Ekodome' modular shelter is a geometric dome structure that will provide support for a multitude of different needs to accommodate those who are in search of a sturdy, multifunctional outdoor shelter. The shelter is constructed with a geodesic dome design that is achieved using an aluminum hub and hub...
Electronicslinuxtoday.com

PineTime is an Inexpensive Open Source Smartwatch

The PineTime is a free and open-source smartwatch capable of running custom-built open operating systems. It has a 1.3-inch capacitive IPS display, a 180 mAh battery, and an ARM Cortex-M4F processor that runs at up to 64 MHz. PineTime is available from the Pine64 Store for $27.
ShoppingPhone Arena

Multiple Fossil Gen 5E smartwatches are on sale at a cool $100 discount apiece

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While it's certainly not easy to keep track of all the Fossil Group-made smartwatches released over the last few years under a bunch of different names, the Wear OS-powered devices currently sold at a nice discount on Amazon are actually not very hard to separate from the pack.
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Smartwatch Bands

Zenchies, a Canadian company specializing in handmade hair accessories, recently launched its line of comfortable Apple Watch bands. The chic accessories are made with eco-friendly and organic fabrics to make a positive impact on the environment. The ultra-soft Zenchie Watch Bands are available in organic cotton, bamboo knit, organic cotton...
Electronicstechbargains.com

Eufy Bluetooth Digital Smart Scale w/ 12 Measurements $26.99

Amazon has the Eufy Bluetooth Digital Smart Scale w/ 12 Measurements for a low $26.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "EUFYSCALE" (Exp Soon). This normally retails for $45, so you're saving 40% off the list price with this deal. Pairs with up to 20 accounts to seamlessly...
New York City, NYTrendHunter.com

Chic Eye-Catching Tissue Boxes

The new tissue box covers from Susan Alexandra are perfect for consumers looking to add a unique and eye-catching element to their home. The brand is dedicated to "bring joy and sparkle to everyday life" and its sophisticated tissue box covers are no exception. Available in two dynamic designs, the Moo Tissue Box and the Merry Tissue Box, each decor item is made by hand in New York City.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Monster Mission V1 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds $30.59

Amazon has the Monster Mission V1 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds (Gray) for a low $30.59 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "DB5KVBLY" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $68, so you save 55% off list price. Bluetooth 5.0 with dual-channel transmission. 48ms Ultra low-latency connection. RGB lighting with...
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Compactly Powerful Desktop PCs

The Lenovo ThinkStation P350 desktop PC is a compact computing solution that will offer businesses with a way to outfit their team with essential equipment to achieve a range of projects. The computer is equipped with Intel Core or Xeon processors and is reported to be 96% smaller than a traditional desktop PC to save ample space on a workstation. The computers come in the aforementioned Tiny model as well as the Small Form Factor (SFF) and Tower models.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Chemical-Free Balancing Skincare

The BioEvolve Collection by Veracity uses cutting-edge ingredients in the clean beauty industry. The clean skincare brand created the first-ever skin and health test that measures hormones and pH that can affect the skin's condition. The scientifically driven beauty brand ensures that no toxic chemicals are used to aid with overall biological processes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy