All-in-One Portable Dinnerware

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Go TPC' portable dinnerware is an all-in-one accessory for those looking to eat while out of the house without the need to bring along traditional plates and bowls with them. The dinnerware consists of a cup that can be paired with one of three accompanying plates and will offer a person with a one-handed way to hold all of their meal essentials. This also enables the meal and the drink to be held in a cup holder in the car to accommodate meals bringing meals with you wherever you go.

