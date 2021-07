The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is the brand's latest external power solution for iPhone 12 series smartphones that will work to provide power in a neat, uniform manner that eliminates the need for cords. The sleek battery features the namesake MagSafe technology that will enable it to magnetically affix onto the rear of the smartphone to relay power from the 1460mAh battery on the interior. The battery will deliver power to the smartphone at a rate of 5W, and also supports passthrough charging to simultaneously charge itself and the iPhone at the same time.