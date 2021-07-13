U.S. administers 334.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Cancel
July 13 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 334,942,236 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 387,241,530 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 334,600,770 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 12 out of 387,006,120 doses delivered.

The agency said 184,543,821 people had received at least one dose while 159,675,163 people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

