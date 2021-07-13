Juliana Plaintiffs Opt Against Filing Cert Petition in Kids Climate Case

From today's (very long) majority opinion in Hirschfeld v. ATF, written by Judge Richardson and joined by Judge Agee, with Judge Wynn dissenting:. When do constitutional rights vest? At 18 or 21? 16 or 25? Why not 13 or 33? In the law, a line must sometimes be drawn. But there must be a reason why constitutional rights cannot be enjoyed until a certain age. Our nation's most cherished constitutional rights vest no later than 18. And the Second Amendment's right to keep and bear arms is no different.