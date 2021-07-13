Juliana Plaintiffs Opt Against Filing Cert Petition in Kids Climate Case
The plaintiffs in Juliana v. United States, the so-called "Kids Climate Case," have opted to forego filing a petition for certiorari in the Supreme Court, according to this Climatewire report. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ordered the case dismissed in January 2020, and the court denied the plaintiffs' petition for rehearing en banc. While appealling the Ninth Circuit's judgment would prolong the case, it also risked a broad adverse ruling from a Supreme Court unlikely to be very sympathetic to the plaintiffs' aggressive (some would even say outlandish) claims and legal theories.reason.com
