The elongation factor eEF1A2 controls translation and actin dynamics in dendritic spines

By Mònica B. Mendoza, Sara Gutierrez, Raúl Ortiz, David F. Moreno, Maria Dermit, Martin Dodel, Elena Rebollo, Miquel Bosch, Faraz K. Mardakheh, Carme Gallego, cggbmc@ibmb.csic.es
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynaptic plasticity involves structural modifications in dendritic spines that are modulated by local protein synthesis and actin remodeling. Here, we investigated the molecular mechanisms that connect synaptic stimulation to these processes. We found that the phosphorylation of isoform-specific sites in eEF1A2—an essential translation elongation factor in neurons—is a key modulator of structural plasticity in dendritic spines. Expression of a nonphosphorylatable eEF1A2 mutant stimulated mRNA translation but reduced actin dynamics and spine density. By contrast, a phosphomimetic eEF1A2 mutant exhibited decreased association with F-actin and was inactive as a translation elongation factor. Activation of metabotropic glutamate receptor signaling triggered transient dissociation of eEF1A2 from its regulatory guanine exchange factor (GEF) protein in dendritic spines in a phosphorylation-dependent manner. We propose that eEF1A2 establishes a cross-talk mechanism that coordinates translation and actin dynamics during spine remodeling.

#Dendritic Spine#Actin#Elongation#Dendritic Cells#Translation#Eef1a2#Gef#Science Signaling#Gtp#Noncanonical#Jnk
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
CancerNews-Medical.net

New insights can guide precise personalized hepatocellular carcinoma medicine

A research group led by Prof. PIAO Hailong from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) identified hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) subtypes with distinctive metabolic phenotypes through bioinformatics and machine learning methods, and elucidated the potential mechanisms based on a metabolite-protein interaction network and multi-omics data.
ScienceScience Now

Protein structure prediction now easier, faster

You are currently viewing the summary. Proteins are the minions of life, working alone or together to build, manage, fuel, protect, and eventually destroy cells. Last year, in a result hailed as a turning point, computational biologists showed that artificial intelligence (AI) could accurately predict a complex structure based on the protein's string of amino acids. A new team has now made AI-based structure prediction more powerful and accessible. Their method works on not just simple proteins, but also complexes of proteins, and its creators have made their computer code freely available. In a recent test of the method, it made short work of more than 4500 protein sequences submitted by outside researchers. And experts expect the newly released code will inspire even better, faster approaches to understanding proteins.
ChemistryScience Now

Determinants of crystal structure transformation of ionic nanocrystals in cation exchange reactions

You are currently viewing the abstract. Changes in the crystal system of an ionic nanocrystal during a cation exchange reaction are unusual yet remain to be systematically investigated. In this study, chemical synthesis and computational modeling demonstrated that the height of hexagonal-prism roxbyite (Cu1.8S) nanocrystals with a distorted hexagonal close-packed sulfide anion (S2−) sublattice determines the final crystal phase of the cation-exchanged products with Co2+ [wurtzite cobalt sulfide (CoS) with hexagonal close-packed S2– and/or cobalt pentlandite (Co9S8) with cubic close-packed S2–]. Thermodynamic instability of exposed planes drives reconstruction of anion frameworks under mild reaction conditions. Other incoming cations (Mn2+, Zn2+, and Ni2+) modulate crystal structure transformation during cation exchange reactions by various means, such as volume, thermodynamic stability, and coordination environment.
ScienceScience Now

Autonomous self-repair in piezoelectric molecular crystals

You are currently viewing the abstract. Living tissue uses stress-accumulated electrical charge to close wounds. Self-repairing synthetic materials, which are typically soft and amorphous, usually require external stimuli, prolonged physical contact, and long healing times. We overcome many of these limitations in piezoelectric bipyrazole organic crystals, which recombine following mechanical fracture without any external direction, autonomously self-healing in milliseconds with crystallographic precision. Kelvin probe force microscopy, birefringence experiments, and atomic-resolution structural studies reveal that these noncentrosymmetric crystals, with a combination of hydrogen bonds and dispersive interactions, develop large stress-induced opposite electrical charges on fracture surfaces, prompting an electrostatically driven precise recombination of the pieces via diffusionless self-healing.
ScienceScience Now

The interplay between matrix deformation and the coordination of turning events governs directed neutrophil migration in 3D matrices

Neutrophils migrating through extravascular spaces must negotiate narrow matrix pores without losing directional movement. We investigated how chemotaxing neutrophils probe matrices and adjust their migration to collagen concentration ([col]) changes by tracking 20,000 cell trajectories and quantifying cell-generated 3D matrix deformations. In low-[col] matrices, neutrophils exerted large deformations and followed straight trajectories. As [col] increased, matrix deformations decreased, and neutrophils turned often to circumvent rather than remodel matrix pores. Inhibiting protrusive or contractile forces shifted this transition to lower [col], implying that mechanics play a crucial role in defining migratory strategies. To balance frequent turning and directional bias, neutrophils used matrix obstacles as pivoting points to steer toward the chemoattractant. The Actin Related Protein 2/3 complex coordinated successive turns, thus controlling deviations from chemotactic paths. These results offer an improved understanding of the mechanisms and molecular regulators used by neutrophils during chemotaxis in restrictive 3D environments.
ScienceScience Now

Transmembrane targets

In the battle against COVID-19, attention has focused on the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein, which initiates viral entry into host cells, and on viral proteins directly involved in replication. However, other viral proteins also play a role in pathogenicity and are potential drug targets. Kern et al. focused on ORF3A, a transmembrane protein that is implicated in apoptosis and inhibition of autophagy and may form an ion channel. The authors used electron microscopy to determine the structure of a dimer at 2.1-angstrom resolution. Although a polar cavity extends from the cytoplasm into the membrane, conformational changes would be required to open a conduction pathway across the membrane. In liposomes, SARS-CoV-2 3a has a non selective cation channel activity that is blocked by polycation channel inhibitors.
Sciencearxiv.org

Coarse-grained Stochastic Model of Myosin-Driven Vesicles into Dendritic Spines

We study the dynamics of membrane vesicle motor transport into dendritic spines, which are bulbous intracellular compartments in neurons that play a key role in transmitting signals between neurons. We consider the stochastic analog of the vesicle transport model in [Park and Fai, The Dynamics of Vesicles Driven Into Closed Constrictions by Molecular Motors. Bull. Math. Biol. 82, 141 (2020)]. The stochastic version, which may be considered as an agent-based model, relies mostly on the action of individual myosin motors to produce vesicle motion. To aid in our analysis, we coarse-grain this agent-based model using a master equation combined with a partial differential equation describing the probability of local motor positions. We confirm through convergence studies that the coarse-graining captures the essential features of bistability in velocity (observed in experiments) and waiting-time distributions to switch between steady-state velocities. Interestingly, these results allow us to reformulate the translocation problem in terms of the mean first passage time for a run-and-tumble particle moving on a finite domain with absorbing boundaries at the two ends. We conclude by presenting numerical and analytical calculations of vesicle translocation.
ScienceNature.com

Distinct transcription factor networks control neutrophil-driven inflammation

Neutrophils display distinct gene expression patters depending on their developmental stage, activation state and tissue microenvironment. To determine the transcription factor networks that shape these responses in a mouse model, we integrated transcriptional and chromatin analyses of neutrophils during acute inflammation. We showed active chromatin remodeling at two transition stages: bone marrow–to-blood and blood-to-tissue. Analysis of differentially accessible regions revealed distinct sets of putative transcription factors associated with control of neutrophil inflammatory responses. Using ex vivo and in vivo approaches, we confirmed that RUNX1 and KLF6 modulate neutrophil maturation, whereas RELB, IRF5 and JUNB drive neutrophil effector responses and RFX2 and RELB promote survival. Interfering with neutrophil activation by targeting one of these factors, JUNB, reduced pathological inflammation in a mouse model of myocardial infarction. Therefore, our study represents a blueprint for transcriptional control of neutrophil responses in acute inflammation and opens possibilities for stage-specific therapeutic modulation of neutrophil function in disease.
ScienceScience Now

A high-throughput cell- and virus-free assay shows reduced neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 variants by COVID-19 convalescent plasma

The detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-specific antibodies in the serum of an individual indicates prior infection or vaccination. However, it provides limited insight into the protective nature of this immune response. Neutralizing antibodies recognizing the viral spike protein are more revealing, yet their measurement traditionally requires virus- and cell-based systems that are costly, time-consuming, inflexible, and potentially biohazardous. Here, we present a cell-free quantitative neutralization assay based on the competitive inhibition of trimeric SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binding to the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. This high-throughput method matches the performance of the gold standard live virus infection assay, as verified with a panel of 206 seropositive donors with varying degrees of infection severity and virus-specific IgG titers, achieving 96.7% sensitivity and 100% specificity. Furthermore, it allows for the parallel assessment of neutralizing activities against multiple SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variants of concern. We used our assay to profile serum samples from 59 patients hospitalized with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). We found that, although most sera had high activity against the 2019-nCoV parental spike protein and, to a lesser extent, the α (B.1.1.7) variant, only 58% of serum samples could efficiently neutralize a spike protein derivative containing mutations present in the β (B.1.351) variant. Thus, we have developed an assay that can evaluate effective neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variants of concern after natural infection and that can be applied to characterize vaccine-induced antibody responses or to assess the potency of monoclonal antibodies.
IndustryScience Now

Ebola vaccine–induced protection in nonhuman primates correlates with antibody specificity and Fc-mediated effects

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Vaccines against Ebola virus (EBOV) are difficult to test in humans due to the sporadic nature of EBOV outbreaks, so understanding correlates of protection in preclinical models is necessary. To this end, Meyer et al. tested five candidate mucosal EBOV vaccines in cynomolgus macaques and showed that, despite sharing the EBOV glycoprotein as an antigen, they varied in their ability to protect animals from the EBOV challenge. The authors interrogated correlates of protection and found that functional qualities of the antibody response, such as Fc-mediated effects, were associated with protection. In contrast, neutralizing antibody titers did not correlate with survival. Thus, looking beyond the presence of neutralizing antibodies may be necessary to understand the protective effect of EBOV vaccines.
ScienceScience Now

Researchers unveil ‘phenomenal’ new AI for predicting protein structures

Proteins are the minions of life, working alone or together to build, manage, fuel, protect, and eventually destroy cells. To function, these long chains of amino acids twist and fold and intertwine into complex shapes that can be slow, even impossible, to decipher. Scientists have dreamed of simply predicting a protein’s shape from its amino acid sequence—an ability that would open a world of insights into the workings of life. “This problem has been around for 50 years; lots of people have broken their head on it,” says John Moult, a structural biologist at the University of Maryland, Shady Grove. But a practical solution is in their grasp.
ScienceScience Now

ETV7 limits antiviral gene expression and control of influenza viruses

You are currently viewing the abstract. The type I interferon (IFN) response is an important component of the innate immune response to viral infection. Precise control of IFN responses is critical because insufficient expression of IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs) can lead to a failure to restrict viral spread, whereas excessive ISG activation can result in IFN-related pathologies. Although both positive and negative regulatory factors control the magnitude and duration of IFN signaling, it is also appreciated that several ISGs regulate aspects of the IFN response themselves. In this study, we performed a CRISPR activation screen to identify previously unknown regulators of the type I IFN response. We identified the strongly induced ISG encoding ETS variant transcription factor 7 (ETV7) as a negative regulator of the type I IFN response. However, ETV7 did not uniformly suppress ISG transcription. Instead, ETV7 preferentially targeted a subset of antiviral ISGs that were particularly important for IFN-mediated control of influenza viruses. Together, our data assign a function for ETV7 as an IFN response regulator and also identify ETV7 as a potential therapeutic target to increase innate antiviral responses and enhance IFN-based antiviral therapies.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Variations in human ACE2 genetics associated with coronavirus susceptibility

The variabilities found in patients infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from different regions and ethnicities have led scientists to investigate the role of human genetic variation in determining disease severity of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). To this end, several genome-related studies have revealed the important associations that exist between SARS-CoV-2 infection and host genes.
CancerScience Now

Losartan prevents tumor-induced hearing loss and augments radiation efficacy in NF2 schwannoma rodent models

Hearing loss is one of the most common symptoms of neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) caused by vestibular schwannomas (VSs). Fibrosis in the VS tumor microenvironment (TME) is associated with hearing loss in patients with NF2. We hypothesized that reducing the fibrosis using losartan, an FDA-approved antihypertensive drug that blocks fibrotic and inflammatory signaling, could improve hearing. Using NF2 mouse models, we found that losartan treatment normalized the TME by (i) reducing neuroinflammatory IL-6/STAT3 signaling and preventing hearing loss, (ii) normalizing tumor vasculature and alleviating neuro-edema, and (iii) increasing oxygen delivery and enhancing efficacy of radiation therapy. In preparation to translate these exciting findings into the clinic, we used patient samples and data and demonstrated that IL-6/STAT3 signaling inversely associated with hearing function, that elevated production of tumor-derived IL-6 was associated with reduced viability of cochlear sensory cells and neurons in ex vivo organotypic cochlear cultures, and that patients receiving angiotensin receptor blockers have no progression in VS-induced hearing loss compared with patients on other or no antihypertensives based on a retrospective analysis of patients with VS and hypertension. Our study provides the rationale and critical data for a prospective clinical trial of losartan in patients with VS.
ScienceScience Now

The mechanism of gap creation by a multifunctional nuclease during base excision repair

During base excision repair, a transient single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) gap is produced at the apurinic/apyrimidinic (AP) site. Exonuclease III, capable of performing both AP endonuclease and exonuclease activity, are responsible for gap creation in bacteria. We used single-molecule fluorescence resonance energy transfer to examine the mechanism of gap creation. We found an AP site anchor-based mechanism by which the intrinsically distributive enzyme binds strongly to the AP site and becomes a processive enzyme, rapidly creating a gap and an associated transient ssDNA loop. The gap size is determined by the rigidity of the ssDNA loop and the duplex stability of the DNA and is limited to a few nucleotides to maintain genomic stability. When the 3′ end is released from the AP endonuclease, polymerase I quickly initiates DNA synthesis and fills the gap. Our work provides previously unidentified insights into how a signal of DNA damage changes the enzymatic functions.
ChemistryScience Now

Wafer-scale heterostructured piezoelectric bio-organic thin films

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf2155, this issue p. 337; see also abj0424, p. 278. Piezoelectric biomaterials are intrinsically suitable for coupling mechanical and electrical energy in biological systems to achieve in vivo real-time sensing, actuation, and electricity generation. However, the inability to synthesize and align the piezoelectric phase at a large scale remains a roadblock toward practical applications. We present a wafer-scale approach to creating piezoelectric biomaterial thin films based on γ-glycine crystals. The thin film has a sandwich structure, where a crystalline glycine layer self-assembles and automatically aligns between two polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) thin films. The heterostructured glycine-PVA films exhibit piezoelectric coefficients of 5.3 picocoulombs per newton or 157.5 × 10−3 volt meters per newton and nearly an order of magnitude enhancement of the mechanical flexibility compared with pure glycine crystals. With its natural compatibility and degradability in physiological environments, glycine-PVA films may enable the development of transient implantable electromechanical devices.
IndustryScience Now

A yeast expressed RBD-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine formulated with 3M-052-alum adjuvant promotes protective efficacy in non-human primates

Ongoing SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development is focused on identifying stable, cost-effective, and accessible candidates for global use, specifically in low and middle-income countries. Here, we report the efficacy of a rapidly scalable, novel yeast expressed SARS-CoV-2 specific receptor-binding domain (RBD) based vaccine in rhesus macaques. We formulated the RBD immunogen in alum, a licensed and an emerging alum adsorbed TLR-7/8 targeted, 3M-052-alum adjuvants. The RBD+3M-052-alum adjuvanted vaccine promoted better RBD binding and effector antibodies, higher CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies, improved Th1 biased CD4+T cell reactions, and increased CD8+ T cell responses when compared to the alum-alone adjuvanted vaccine. RBD+3M-052-alum induced a significant reduction of SARS-CoV-2 virus in respiratory tract upon challenge, accompanied by reduced lung inflammation when compared with unvaccinated controls. Anti-RBD antibody responses in vaccinated animals inversely correlated with viral load in nasal secretions and BAL. RBD+3M-052-alum blocked a post SARS-CoV-2 challenge increase in CD14+CD16++ intermediate blood monocytes, and Fractalkine, MCP-1, and TRAIL in the plasma. Decreased plasma analytes and intermediate monocyte frequencies correlated with reduced nasal and BAL viral loads. Lastly, RBD-specific plasma cells accumulated in the draining lymph nodes and not in the bone marrow, contrary to previous findings. Together, these data show that a yeast expressed, RBD-based vaccine+3M-052-alum provides robust immune responses and protection against SARS-CoV-2, making it a strong and scalable vaccine candidate.
ScienceScience Now

Estimating epidemiologic dynamics from cross-sectional viral load distributions

Science, abh0635, this issue p. eabh0635; see also abj4185, p. 280. Current approaches to epidemic monitoring rely on case counts, test positivity rates, and reported deaths or hospitalizations. These metrics, however, provide a limited and often biased picture as a result of testing constraints, unrepresentative sampling, and reporting delays. Random cross-sectional virologic surveys can overcome some of these biases by providing snapshots of infection prevalence but currently offer little information on the epidemic trajectory without sampling across multiple time points.
ScienceScience Now

Using viral load to model disease dynamics

Assays for detecting pathogens are used primarily to diagnose infections. Epidemiologists accumulate results from these tests in time series of case reports to conduct disease surveillance, a cornerstone of public health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these data have been presented on dashboards of health agencies and media outlets all over the world. The shortcomings of these data have also become apparent: Trends can be misleading when demand for testing changes, when testing becomes more available, or when more (or less) accurate tests are rolled out. Time series of case counts are also a major simplification of the raw data used to generate them; modern diagnostics offer more than binary (positive or negative) results—they also estimate viral load, which can indicate the stage of infection. On page 299 of this issue, Hay et al. (1) develop an approach that uses aggregated viral load data to monitor epidemics more accurately than simple case series.

