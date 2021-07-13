The Most Memorable Moments From Summer Olympics History

In A.D. 393, Roman emperor Theodosius I banned the Olympic Games as a pagan festival, according to History. Few thought that they would ever resurface despite attempts to revive them. In 1896, however, the dream came true. The Olympic Games were revived after nearly 1,500 years under the careful watch of French aristocrat and sporting enthusiast Pierre de Coubertin as a festival of amateur sports. The first games in Athens were memorable and significant, coinciding with Greece's independence day and Easter Monday (via Europeana) and sending a message of unity to all those who participated.