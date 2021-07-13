Cancel
Pittsfield Suns To Support Massachusetts Boy Who Needs A Matched Donor

By Slater
 12 days ago
The Pittsfield Suns are excited to announce a special partnership with Be The Match ® at their game on Saturday, July 17 vs. the Norwich Sea Unicorns. Be The Match, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, manages the most diverse marrow donor registry in the world. The organization facilitates thousands of transplants every year for patients battling blood cancers like leukemia, blood disorders, or genetic disorders for which transplant may be a cure.

Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires.

