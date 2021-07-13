Pittsfield Suns To Support Massachusetts Boy Who Needs A Matched Donor

As we have been seeing for over two months, bear activity in the Berkshires seems to be at a whole new level. Berkshire County residents are regularly taking video of the bear sightings in their yards and sharing them with the internet. The bears must have been well protected over the years because it really seems like there's a surge of sightings in 2021. We've even seen social media comments of people saying that years ago they never saw a bear in the Berkshires but now they're seeing them on a regular basis.