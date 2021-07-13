Charlottesville’s Confederate Statues Have Come Down — But What About The Rest?

Almost four long years after a “Unite the Right” rally that ended in one death, the statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson have been removed from Charlottesville, Virginia. Kick down that particular roadblock on memory lane — four years of The Orange One’s blatant white supremacy may have helped you forget, America, or maybe you never wanted to remember in the first place. Recap: the Charlottesville City Council voted to remove the Confederate statues. White people across Virginia lost their collective shit, because Heritage Not Hate (code for: Black Erasure), and neo-Nazi scum staged a rally full of vitriol and swastikas. One moral invertebrate drove his car through a group of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer and wounding 19 others.