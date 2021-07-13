Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville’s Confederate Statues Have Come Down — But What About The Rest?

By Elizabeth Broadbent
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Almost four long years after a “Unite the Right” rally that ended in one death, the statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson have been removed from Charlottesville, Virginia. Kick down that particular roadblock on memory lane — four years of The Orange One’s blatant white supremacy may have helped you forget, America, or maybe you never wanted to remember in the first place. Recap: the Charlottesville City Council voted to remove the Confederate statues. White people across Virginia lost their collective shit, because Heritage Not Hate (code for: Black Erasure), and neo-Nazi scum staged a rally full of vitriol and swastikas. One moral invertebrate drove his car through a group of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer and wounding 19 others.

www.scarymommy.com

Comments / 0

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Charlottesville, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Heyer
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Nathan Bedford Forrest
Person
Stonewall Jackson
Person
Jefferson Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Confederate Flag#Confederate General#Statues#Confederates#Neo Nazi#Instagram A#The Jefferson Davis#The State Supreme Court#Dgaf#Lee Jackson Davis#Facebook#Confederacy#Africans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

July 25 (Reuters) - Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy