Firefighters Battle Massive Wildfires in California as Heat Wave Hits the West Coast

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the west coast battles with extreme heat, firefighters in California this weekend struggled to battle the state's largest wildfire this year. The Beckwourth Complex Fire in northern California grew by 20,000 acres, destroying homes and prompting evacuation orders. The triple-digit temperatures due to a record-setting heat dome could last all week. Energy and climate reporter Andrew Freedman joined Cheddar News to discuss the dangers of the wildfires and what this says about the climate.

