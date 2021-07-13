Cancel
ETV7 limits antiviral gene expression and control of influenza viruses

By Heather M. Froggatt, Alfred T. Harding, Ryan R. Chaparian, Nicholas S. Heaton, nicholas.heaton@duke.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. The type I interferon (IFN) response is an important component of the innate immune response to viral infection. Precise control of IFN responses is critical because insufficient expression of IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs) can lead to a failure to restrict viral spread, whereas excessive ISG activation can result in IFN-related pathologies. Although both positive and negative regulatory factors control the magnitude and duration of IFN signaling, it is also appreciated that several ISGs regulate aspects of the IFN response themselves. In this study, we performed a CRISPR activation screen to identify previously unknown regulators of the type I IFN response. We identified the strongly induced ISG encoding ETS variant transcription factor 7 (ETV7) as a negative regulator of the type I IFN response. However, ETV7 did not uniformly suppress ISG transcription. Instead, ETV7 preferentially targeted a subset of antiviral ISGs that were particularly important for IFN-mediated control of influenza viruses. Together, our data assign a function for ETV7 as an IFN response regulator and also identify ETV7 as a potential therapeutic target to increase innate antiviral responses and enhance IFN-based antiviral therapies.

#Influenza Viruses#Gene Expression#Antiviral#Ifn#Isg#Crispr
