Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

US says order coming this week on border asylum restrictions

By JAKE BLEIBERG
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfilb_0avjDDiP00

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue an order this week about how migrant children are treated under a public health order that has prevented people from seeking asylum at the nation's borders, a Justice Department attorney said Tuesday.

The comment by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Stoltz at a court hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, may be the strongest indication to date that changes are imminent on the last major Trump-era restrictions on asylum at the border.

Stoltz told a federal judge that the CDC will release "a new order on the subject of the children" by the end of the week. It will revise a Biden administration policy that exempts children who cross the border alone from the ban on asylum.

Stoltz did not offer additional details on the changes during a hearing on a lawsuit that Texas brought to compel enforcement of the public health order that former President Donald Trump's administration used to quickly expel people from the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

The government attorney said the CDC order this week will largely render Texas' arguments moot. He did not elaborate, and the CDC said it could not immediately provide additional information.

His comment that the order will apply to children suggests that the Biden administration is considering a gradual lifting of the asylum ban.

Higher COVID-19 vaccination rates have brought increasing pressure on the Biden administration to lift the public health order that was always intended as a temporary measure during the pandemic. While the administration has exempted unaccompanied children, some families and nearly all adults traveling alone are expelled from the United States — often to Mexico within two hours — without a chance to seek asylum.

Lifting the ban could encourage more people to come to the border to seek asylum at a time when the U.S. is under mounting strain. The U.N. refugee agency reported last month that the U.S. was once again the top destination for asylum-seekers in 2020, with about 250,000 new claims filed, more than twice as high as second-place Germany.

Texas, which has the busiest corridor for illegal border crossings, was seeking a court order forcing the federal government to cease what state Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz called “de facto non-enforcement" of the asylum ban. Reitz argued that the Biden administration’s posture “threatens the health and safety of all Texans.”

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee, questioned Stoltz about the timing of the new order and asked that the government inform him as soon as it is issued. Pittman did not rule on the request for an injunction but said he will put out a decision “as quickly as I can.”

___

Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Cdc#Mexico#The Asylum#Ap#Justice Department#Trump#Cdc#U N#Texans#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
KidsPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

This is what happens to child migrants found alone at the border, from the moment they cross into the US until age 18

A record number of child migrants have arrived alone at the United States’ southern border this year. As of June 30, 2021, with three months remaining in the U.S. government’s fiscal year, 95,079 children left their countries and crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent or legal guardian, many escaping dangerous and/or exploitative situations back home. This exceeds the previous high of 76,020 unaccompanied minors seen in the full 12 months of fiscal year 2019.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
Texas StateWashington Times

DHS cancels 31 miles of border wall in Texas

Homeland Security Department officials on Friday officially canceled contracts for 31 miles of border wall construction that had been planned for Texas, saying the barriers were “not necessary” to save lives or help the environment. Construction hadn’t started on the two segments, and the federal government hadn’t yet acquired new...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Dreamers on verge of getting DACA are left hanging after latest court ruling

For Ines Martinez, applying for DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, represented a glimmer of hope during the coronavirus pandemic. Seven months into her application process, Martinez was looking forward to joining the federal program that has allowed over 600,000 teens and young adults who lack legal status after having been brought to the U.S. as children — also referred to as Dreamers — to study and work without fear of deportation.
Immigrationswiowanewssource.com

Illegal border crossings continue to spike, as do COVID cases

(The Center Square) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings reported that his sector at the Texas-Mexico border alone took into custody more than 15,000 illegal immigrants in one week, the most so far this year. In the same sector, agents saw a 900% increase in those...
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Surge of asylum seekers being sent through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- Hundreds of asylum seekers have been released by federal authorities in downtown San Antonio. On Friday morning our cameras saw hundreds of asylum-seekers or dropped off by federal authorities at the Greyhound station. These people tell us are coming from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and other countries --...
POTUSWashington Times

Ballooning number of ‘gotaways’ poses public safety, national security risk

At least 270,000 migrants have sneaked into the U.S. and burrowed into communities across the country so far this fiscal year, according to the latest Border Patrol data. Agents know them as “gotaways” who represent an acute national security risk, according to the head of the National Sheriffs’ Association’s border security committee.
ImmigrationNew York Post

Border patrol nabs 197 immigrants, mostly kids, near Mexican border

Border Patrol agents intercepted a group of nearly 200 immigrants in Arizona near the Mexican border — 147 of them children. The immigrants were taken into custody near San Miguel about five miles from the border around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, US Customs and Border Protection officials said in a release.
POTUSNew York Post

Three in 10 illegal immigrants in ICE custody decline COVID vaccine

Almost a third of illegal immigrants in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have refused the opportunity to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Fox News, citing an ICE official, confirmed an Axios report from last week that the vaccine declination rate in all detention centers is 30 percent. ICE...
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

8,000 additional US visas for Afghans approved

Washington [US] July 23 (ANI): US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to allot eight thousand more Special Immigration Visas (SIVs) to interpreters, contractors, and other vulnerable Afghans who have worked with the US army in the war-torn country. The bill comes as the White House intends to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Syracuse.com

Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions

The U.S. government on Wednesday extended the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travelers until at least Aug. 21. The announcement by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

Comments / 0

Community Policy