The Boston Red Sox have been among the best teams in baseball in the 2021 season with a 60-39 record (tied for second in the MLB) entering play Sunday. While the Red Sox have been a great team, there are holes both in their lineup and in their rotation that need to be filled in order to compete for a world series. If the Red Sox completed one of the five following moves, it could be just what they need to move into true contention.