The elongation factor eEF1A2 controls translation and actin dynamics in dendritic spines

By Mònica B. Mendoza, Sara Gutierrez, Raúl Ortiz, David F. Moreno, Maria Dermit, Martin Dodel, Elena Rebollo, Miquel Bosch, Faraz K. Mardakheh, Carme Gallego, cggbmc@ibmb.csic.es
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtein synthesis and structural remodeling in dendritic spines mediate synaptic plasticity, the long-lasting changes in neuronal connectivity that underlie learning and memory. Protein synthesis appears to be initially suppressed in response to synaptic activity. Mendoza et al. found a common regulatory link that coordinates these processes. In mouse hippocampal neurons, glutamate-induced phosphorylation of the translation elongation factor eEF1A2 triggered its dissociation from its activator (the guanine exchange factor eEF1B), thereby transiently inhibiting protein synthesis. This phosphorylation event also triggered the dissociation of eEF1A2 from actin fibers, thereby facilitating actin motility and cytoskeletal remodeling. The findings provide mechanistic insight into how protein synthesis and structural remodeling are coordinated for synaptic plasticity.

