ETV7 limits antiviral gene expression and control of influenza viruses

By Heather M. Froggatt, Alfred T. Harding, Ryan R. Chaparian, Nicholas S. Heaton, nicholas.heaton@duke.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the editor's summary. Type I interferons initiate the changes in gene expression that are critical for fighting viral infections. However, restraining the type I interferon response is equally important for avoiding pathology resulting from inflammation. Froggatt et al. identified an interferon-stimulated gene (ISG) that encodes the transcription factor ETV7, which suppressed the expression of other ISGs, including those critical for controlling influenza viruses in lung epithelial cells. These results suggest that regulatory factors such as ETV7 may regulate the balance between control of viral infection and the excessive inflammation associated with severe viral disease.

#Influenza Viruses#Gene Expression#Antiviral#Viral Disease#Isg
Hearing loss is one of the most common symptoms of neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) caused by vestibular schwannomas (VSs). Fibrosis in the VS tumor microenvironment (TME) is associated with hearing loss in patients with NF2. We hypothesized that reducing the fibrosis using losartan, an FDA-approved antihypertensive drug that blocks fibrotic and inflammatory signaling, could improve hearing. Using NF2 mouse models, we found that losartan treatment normalized the TME by (i) reducing neuroinflammatory IL-6/STAT3 signaling and preventing hearing loss, (ii) normalizing tumor vasculature and alleviating neuro-edema, and (iii) increasing oxygen delivery and enhancing efficacy of radiation therapy. In preparation to translate these exciting findings into the clinic, we used patient samples and data and demonstrated that IL-6/STAT3 signaling inversely associated with hearing function, that elevated production of tumor-derived IL-6 was associated with reduced viability of cochlear sensory cells and neurons in ex vivo organotypic cochlear cultures, and that patients receiving angiotensin receptor blockers have no progression in VS-induced hearing loss compared with patients on other or no antihypertensives based on a retrospective analysis of patients with VS and hypertension. Our study provides the rationale and critical data for a prospective clinical trial of losartan in patients with VS.

