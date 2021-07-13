ETV7 limits antiviral gene expression and control of influenza viruses
You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Type I interferons initiate the changes in gene expression that are critical for fighting viral infections. However, restraining the type I interferon response is equally important for avoiding pathology resulting from inflammation. Froggatt et al. identified an interferon-stimulated gene (ISG) that encodes the transcription factor ETV7, which suppressed the expression of other ISGs, including those critical for controlling influenza viruses in lung epithelial cells. These results suggest that regulatory factors such as ETV7 may regulate the balance between control of viral infection and the excessive inflammation associated with severe viral disease.stke.sciencemag.org
