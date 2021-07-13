Cancel
Food & Drinks

Macaroni & Cheese Flavored.... Ice Cream?

WGAU
WGAU
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3siQiU_0avjD1Cw00

So here’s the scoop - Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is parterning with Van Leeuwen to make an ice cream - just in time for National Macaroni & Cheese Day.

Sure, mac & cheese and ice cream are two comfort foods. BUT - combining them? Not too sure about that.

We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with.

— Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Sr. Associate Brand Manager Emily Violett said in a press release.

Pints are available for $12 here.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

#Kraft Foods#Macaroni And Cheese#Mac Cheese#Food Drink#Kraft Macaroni Cheese#Cox Media Group
