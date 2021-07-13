Cancel
Popular California-Salvadoran pop-up Popoca is opening an all-day cafe and bar in Oakland

By Eve Batey
oaklandside.org
Cover picture for the articleA permanent version of Anthony Salguero’s California-Salvadoran pop-up, Popoca, was lauded as one of the most anticipated openings of this year. Those plans were dashed, however, when his planned location fell through, and Salguero went back on the hunt for a brick-and-mortar spot for his crowd-drawing restaurant. Last week, Salguero told Nosh, he finally signed a lease on a long-term spot in the Dimond District, and is planning an all-day program that ranges from coffee and pastries to sit-down dining to after-hours cocktails and bar snacks.

