Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Unlock Michigan Proposal Finally Goes To State Legislature for Approval

By Tim Collins
Posted by 
95.3 WBCKFM
95.3 WBCKFM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a close to a year of legal challenges and outright foot-dragging by the Whitmer administration, the will of well over a half-million Michigan voters has moved forward. The Board of State Canvassers voted 3-0 to certify Unlock Michigan’s petition signatures, after two recent Michigan Supreme Court rulings. Democrat board member Jeannette Bradshaw was absent. Fellow democrat Julie Matuzak, who earlier held up the certification, voted with the Republican canvassers.

wbckfm.com

Comments / 0

95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbckfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Governor Of Michigan#Republican#The State House#Senate#Democratic#The Michigan House#Unlock Michigan#Keep Michigan Safe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

July 25 (Reuters) - Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy