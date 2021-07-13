Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabethton, TN

Letter writer replies to VonCannon’s letter about animal shelter

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 12 days ago

This is in response to Commissioner Charles VonCannon’s Letter to the Editor on July 9, 2021. First, I want to say I have known Commissioner VonCannon for several years and he has done many great things for Elizabethton. He has had several ideas on ways to bring more businesses to our area, only to have those knocked down by others that did not agree with him, so I am sure he can relate to the frustration the employees and supporters of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter are feeling.

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carter County, TN
City
Elizabethton, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Elizabethton, TN
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Aspca#The Animal Shelter#Commissioners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy