Letter writer replies to VonCannon’s letter about animal shelter

This is in response to Commissioner Charles VonCannon’s Letter to the Editor on July 9, 2021. First, I want to say I have known Commissioner VonCannon for several years and he has done many great things for Elizabethton. He has had several ideas on ways to bring more businesses to our area, only to have those knocked down by others that did not agree with him, so I am sure he can relate to the frustration the employees and supporters of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter are feeling.