Bringing A Positive Lens To Workplace Mental Health

According to the World Health Organization, the percentage of the world’s population over the age of 60 will nearly double from 12 percent in the year 2015 to 22 percent in 2050. While physical disorders like chronic disease and neurological disorders like dementia are key issues for this population, it is also important to note that around 15 percent of seniors suffer from a mental disorder. The most common of which in adults over the age of 60 are depression and anxiety disorders. Around a quarter of deaths from self-harm are among people in this age bracket. It’s important to understand the risk factors, warning signs and potential solutions to mental health issues facing this segment of the population.