Bringing A Positive Lens To Workplace Mental Health

By Garen Staglin
Forbes
Forbes
 21 days ago

As employers deepen their focus on mental health, many may still be missing one of the most important conversations in this space: the positive one. While addressing stress, burnout, and mental illness is critically important, flipping our lens to promoting well-being can highlight new opportunities to move forward. Organizations should ask the question: how can we make the workplace a center for the resources, skills, and connections that workers need to thrive? Beyond avoiding negative impacts, how can work proactively help employees improve their well-being?

