Bringing A Positive Lens To Workplace Mental Health
As employers deepen their focus on mental health, many may still be missing one of the most important conversations in this space: the positive one. While addressing stress, burnout, and mental illness is critically important, flipping our lens to promoting well-being can highlight new opportunities to move forward. Organizations should ask the question: how can we make the workplace a center for the resources, skills, and connections that workers need to thrive? Beyond avoiding negative impacts, how can work proactively help employees improve their well-being?www.forbes.com
