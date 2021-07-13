Take me out to the ball game…

Snell (4-3) allowed a run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight in six-plus innings to earn the win Thursday over Miami. The 28-year-old completed six innings for just the third time in 18 starts this year. In his three longest starts, he's allowed a combined two runs. Snell was on the hook for one of Miami's two runs in the seventh inning, but he got a well-earned win Thursday. Overall, he's struggled to a 4.93 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 104:51 K:BB through 80.1 innings this season. He continues to walk batters at an alarming rate of 5.7 BB/9, which has led to shorter outings due to high pitch counts. Snell projects to make his next start at home versus Oakland next week.