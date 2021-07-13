Yukon fossils reveal 120 million years of evolution and O2

A new study pins down a phenomenon that allows light to curve around black holes to present an observer with multiple views of the same background galaxy. In the vicinity of a black hole, space curves so much that light rays are deflected, and very nearby light can be deflected so much that it travels several times around the black hole. Therefore, when we observe a distant galaxy (or some other celestial body) in the background, we may be lucky to see the same image of the galaxy multiple times, albeit more and more distorted.