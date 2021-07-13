Yukon fossils reveal 120 million years of evolution and O2

This year marks the eightieth anniversary of the invention of the finite element method (FEM). FEM has become the computational workhorse for engineering design analysis and scientific modeling of a wide range of physical processes, including material and structural mechanics, fluid flow and heat conduction, various biological processes for medical diagnosis and surgery planning, electromagnetics and semi-conductor circuit and chip design and analysis, additive manufacturing, i.e. virtually every conceivable problem that can be described by partial differential equations (PDEs). FEM has fundamentally revolutionized the way we do scientific modeling and engineering design, ranging from automobiles, aircraft, marine structures, bridges, highways, and high-rise buildings. Associated with the development of finite element methods has been the concurrent development of an engineering science discipline called computational mechanics, or computational science and engineering.
Comments / 0