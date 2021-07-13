Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Deception review – Arnaud Desplechin’s unbearably twee take on Philip Roth

By Peter Bradshaw
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMyKE_0avjBeHU00

The fey movies of Arnaud Desplechin are indulgences that I can sometimes indulge. I had a sweet tooth for his glutinous A Christmas Tale from 2008 and loved his mysterious fantasy Kings and Queen (2004) and intriguing Edward Bond adaptation Playing “In the Company of Men” from the year before that. Desplechin has been a Cannes favourite for so long that it’s almost impossible to imagine the festival without one of his dreamy-jaunty jeux d’ésprit on the menu.

But this latest film, showing in the new Cannes Premiere section, is just unbearable – like being condescendingly simpered at for an hour and a half: a film full of people smiling knowingly and laughing delightedly at each other’s not-especially-funny-or-interesting remarks, and it’s all the more insufferable for things the film gets fundamentally and structurally wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHwXf_0avjBeHU00
Meta-real ... Deception. Photograph: Shanna Besson

This is a chamber drama-style film shot under lockdown conditions, adapted (by Desplechin with Julie Peyr) from Philip Roth’s 1990 meta-fiction Deception, in which he introduces a writer character actually called Philip Roth, as opposed to Zuckerman or Kepesh. From his rented office-study in London (a place naturally tailor-made for assignations) the great Jewish-American author ruminates on and pursues the erotic, melancholic and imaginative possibilities of his affairs with many women, including an American who is now back in New York dying of cancer, a Czech woman he met on one of his Milan-Kundera-style adventures in Prague, a troubled ex-student of his, and most prominently a fascinating and beautiful English stage star, presumably inspired by Roth’s actual wife, Claire Bloom – although she may also have inspired some of the angry, recriminatory scenes with this meta-Roth’s wife, in which “Roth” evasively insists that the descriptions she has discovered in his notebook are all fictional. He also longs to confront all the bores, puritans, philistines and antisemites who have traduced him and his work.

Desplechin doesn’t change any nationalities. His Roth is still supposed to be American, and the object of his love is still English. But Desplechin casts French people, speaking French. Denis Podalydès plays Roth and Léa Seydoux is the English actor. So the fundamentally important, dramatically savoury difference between them is obliterated. They look like two very elegant French movie stars mouthing well-turned lines of dialogue at each other, while probably thinking about something else. Never for a single moment do they look discomposed by genuine sadness or genuine desire. The thick varnish of stagey sophistication never cracks. There is a scene in which meta-Roth is confronted by a Czech film director (apparently Ivan Passer) for apparently having an affair with the director’s wife and this man actually pulls a gun on him. And yet there is no real dramatic jeopardy, no real jolt of fear or anger; the scene ends with an unearned smirk at the general absurdity of everything.

Above all there is a heavy-handed musical soundtrack that over-emphasises how amusing and yet tragicomic it all is. It’s a waste of Podalydès and Seydoux, and certainly a waste of Emmanuelle Devos who plays the heroically dying ex-lover. By the closing credits, the film is suffering a twee overload.


Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Arnaud Desplechin
Person
Philip Roth
Person
Claire Bloom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deception#Jewish American#Czech#Puritans#French#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesThe Guardian

‘Death in Venice screwed up my life’ – the tragic story of Visconti’s ‘beautiful boy’

Björn Andrésen was just 15 when he walked straight into the lion’s den, being cast as Tadzio, the sailor-suited object of desire in Luchino Visconti’s film Death in Venice. Its release in 1971 made him not merely a star but an instant icon – the embodiment of pristine youthful beauty. Sitting alone in Stockholm today at the age of 66, he looks more like Gandalf with his white beard and his gaunt face framed by shoulder-length white locks. His eyes twinkle as alluringly as ever but he’s no pussycat. Asked what he would say to Visconti if he were here now, he doesn’t pause. “Fuck off,” he says.
MoviesRegister Citizen

'Bergman Island' Review: Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth Look for Love, and the Ghost of Ingmar, in Mia Hansen-Løve's Beguiling Cinephile Shell Game

“Bergman Island,” the lyrical and absorbing new drama written and directed by Mia Hansen-Løve (“Things to Come,” “Eden”), tells the story of two filmmakers who are a couple: Tony (Tim Roth), the more famous of the two, and Chris (Vicky Krieps), who has carved out her own independent niche in world cinema. They have a daughter they’re leaving with relatives, and the movie is about what happens when they journey to the island of Fårö, in the Baltic Sea, and settle into a remotely spacious country cottage with a windmill in the backyard. They’ve rented the place as a summer getaway in which to work on their latest screenplays.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Bergman Island’ Film Review: Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps Star in Light and Airy Ingmar Bergman Riff

Early on in “Bergman Island,” a summer breeze meta-movie that premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, one of director Mia Hansen-Løve’s two stand-ins in the film voices a kind of mission statement: Why must seriousness of intent be synonymous with severity in execution? When did Ingmar Bergman’s filmic voice become the catchall for deep?
MoviesDeadline

‘Deception’ Director Arnaud Desplechin On Adapting Philip Roth – Cannes Studio

Veteran French director Arnaud Desplechin returned this year to the Cannes Film Festival with Deception (Tromperie), an adaptation of one of Philip Roth’s most openly personal novels. It details a string of affairs conducted by Jewish-American writer “Philip,” here played by French actor Denis Podalydes. Both stopped by Deadline’s Cannes Studio to discuss the film which ran in the Cannes Premiere section.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021: A Hero, Deception, Petrov's Flu

In 1983, Robert Bresson won the best-director award at Cannes for "L'Argent," his final, Tolstoy-inspired feature. It follows the journey of a counterfeit bill that acquires a metaphysical significance. The sin that began with the printing and passing of the bill never goes away; the banknote simply brings trouble wherever it travels.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Every Breath You Take Review

As the title might imply Every Breath You Take is a psychological thriller about a stalker. It’s clearly been made in the same aesthetic vein as The Woman in the Window or Gone Girl, all elegant glass houses in affluent, but isolated regions of North America. Doing its job with suitable aplomb but never really pushing the boat out in terms of story and character.
New York City, NYwomanaroundtown.com

A Conversation with Ann Goldstein, Elena Ferrante’s Renowned Translator

New York-based translator Ann Goldstein has been translating the works of Elena Ferrante since 2004 when she submitted a sample translation to Europa Editions for Ferrante’s The Days of Abandonment and was selected as the book’s translator. Thus began a long-term association with the enigmatic Italian writer whom Goldstein, like the rest of the world, has never met, and whose “Neapolitan Quartet” novels—in Goldstein’s translation—have sold over two million copies in North America and been adapted into a successful HBO series. Aside from having translated all of Ferrante’s works, including most recently, The Lying Life of Adults, Ann Goldstein is also renowned for translating three works by Primo Levi and overseeing nine translators in the colossal project of publishing Levi’s complete works in English; at almost 3,000 pages, the three-volume collection, edited by Goldstein, was published in 2015. In addition, she has translated other Italian authors, including Alessandro Baricco and Pier Paolo Pasolini. I am grateful that she took the time to answer some questions about her craft.
POTUSThe Guardian

Jean Hanff Korelitz: ‘I wanted to be a literary novelist. But I realised that I liked plot’

In January 2020, the American novelist Jean Hanff Korelitz was “all in all, not in a great place”, despite the runaway success of the HBO series The Undoing, based on her novel You Should Have Known. She was extremely anxious about a new virus in China that she was reading about (she reads a lot of books on epidemiology). “I was pretty much the only person I knew at that point who was really freaking out,” she says cheerfully from her bedroom in upstate New York, her dog Sherlock snoozing serenely beside her. “And I was really freaking out. It felt like we were in the opening chapters of Stephen King’s The Stand.” She was also furious about the first impeachment of President Trump, the outcome of which seemed all too clear. “I think if I had been scared without being angry, or I had been angry without being scared, it wouldn’t have been so combustible, but I was both.”
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Forty-three bodies found in Arizona borderland amid brutal heat

“Crossing the border may be illegal, but it should not be a death sentence,” reads a Facebook post from the non-profit group Humane Borders. But for 43 immigrants whose remains were found along Arizona’s borderlands with Mexico, the journey proved to be fatal. Scorched days in the Sonoran desert, with little to no water, and cold nights prove to be unforgiving to the weary travelers, many of whom flee violence, the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and economic despair in Central America and other regions.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s ashes buried after flight with caviar and champagne

The ashes of Hungarian-born female actor Zsa Zsa Gabor, renowned for her diamond-studded glamour, witty quips and nine marriages, were buried in Budapest on Tuesday almost five years after her death. Gabor’s ashes were laid to rest in a prominent cemetery in the capital city alongside other famous Hungarian actors,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy