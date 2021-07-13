Cancel
Super Mario 64 game cartridge from 1996, unopened, sells for $1.56M

Cover picture for the article

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 from 1996 has been sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the price broke its previous record for the sale of a single video game but did not say who bought the game. Super Mario 64 was the...

