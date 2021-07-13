Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Sorry Greta, but oil still has the power to shock the world

By Jeremy Warner
Telegraph
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust how quickly the tables turn in financial markets never ceases to amaze. Blink and you’ll have missed it. It seems like only yesterday that the reflationary story was bulldozing all before it. Buoyed by Biden’s trillion dollar stimulus, bottlenecks in supply, and seemingly unstoppable momentum in the global recovery...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Us Federal Reserve#Oil Companies#G20#Chinese#The Bank Of England#Us Treasury#Lehman Brothers#Us Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
TrafficFOXBusiness

Oil tanks but OPEC’s move is still bullish

When it comes to global oil market dominance, OPEC-Plus Russia finds it's always nice to share. Saudi Arabia and the UAE put aside their differences, and now peace and harmony reign in the OPEC Plus cartel. A recent dustup over market share and baseline production levels threatened to crack the unity of the cartel, which has been successful in reducing global supplies and regaining control of the global oil markets.
POTUSTelegraph

Britain’s ticking debt bomb is now the Government’s greatest threat

For the first time since the pandemic began, Covid-19 is no longer the biggest fear haunting government. The case numbers are soaring and Chris Whitty is nervous, but everything right now suggests that the hospital numbers will be manageable. The vaccines are doing their work. If things go wrong, there’s the emergency button we pressed last time: lockdown, furlough money, compensation payments and a flood of borrowed cash. The big worry, now, is what happens if that button fails.
TrafficPosted by
Forbes

Is The World Sleepwalking Into An Oil Supply Crunch?

THE EDGE - SIMON FLOWERS. Under-investment in oil supply will lead to a tight oil market later this decade. It’s a narrative that’s gained increasing traction as capital expenditure on upstream oil and gas has shrunk. Spend in 2021 is half the peak of 2014 after slumping to new depths...
Energy Industryraleighnews.net

Oil has become the hottest commodity on Wall Street

Crude oil has been having a great 2021 so far?a very different situation to last year's when the pandemic devastated demand for all commodities fueling a price rout that lasted well into 2020. Now, commodities are back with a vengeance, and nowhere is this vengeance clearer than in oil. Crude...
Public HealthKIMT

The Delta variant is another massive headache for the Fed

The Federal Reserve was already keeping a close eye on rising prices. Now it has to contend with the Delta coronavirus variant. The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is racing across the globe, causing a shortage of workers in the United Kingdom and heaping stress on the battered global travel industry. Delta now makes up 83% of sequenced samples in the United States.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed meeting may test low U.S. Treasury yields

CHICAGO, July 26 (Reuters) - The $22 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities may get a reality check from the Federal Reserve this week following a plunge in interest rates that bucked expectations of higher yields this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields, which move inversely...
Energy IndustryOil & Gas Journal

Rystad: World’s recoverable oil down 9%

The amount of remaining recoverable oil resources in the world is 9% lower than last year, according to a new Rystad Energy assessment, which also showed that oil production and consumption can align with future climate goals. The assessment illustrated each country’s remaining recoverable resource standing as of the beginning...
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Rebound Unravels as OPEC+ Negotiations Still Continue

The price of oil gives back the rebound from the monthly low ($70.76) even as US inventories contract for nine straight weeks amid the ongoing deadlock within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Oil Price Rebound Unravels as OPEC+ Negotiations Still Continue. The price of oil slips to...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Casey MichelTom Barrack suggests Trump's White House was even more vulnerable than we thought

On early Tuesday morning, federal authorities dropped a bombshell: According to prosecutors, an American close to the president was also working for a foreign dictatorship and had been trying to influence policy. The indictment, filed in the Eastern District of New York, alleged an unregistered foreign agent named Thomas Barrack spent years liaising with the United Arab Emirates and then subtly attempting to maneuver former President Donald Trump toward UAE goals.
Businessfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Struggling as COVID Fears Subside, Risk Appetite Climbs

Gold futures finished lower on Friday as firmer yields, a stronger U.S. Dollar and higher equity prices weighed on demand for the non-yielding dollar-denominated asset. Reports of higher inflation aren’t driving demand for gold like many had expected. The bullish tone in the stock market and recent plunge in Treasury yields are just two examples supporting the Fed’s notion that the rise in inflation is temporary or “transitory”.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar, yen rise as risk sentiment declines ahead of Fed

TOKYO (Reuters) - The safe-harbour yen and dollar started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week. The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian dollar...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden is breaking his tax increase pledge

President Joe Biden has proposed trillions of dollars of new tax increases. He has pledged repeatedly that his tax increases will not touch anyone earning less than $400,000. These tax increases, he has promised, will only hit the very wealthy and the largest corporations. But the president is breaking his...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China's Politburo, U.S. Fed

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week. The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each month, and investors will be watching for any news of the outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the economy and policy direction going into the second half of the year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in China's financial markets were weakened by new cases of coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity markets slumped on worries that the government's response could be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity. Despite recent "easing measures, such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed China as an "imaginary enemy". By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852 from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4856 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.68% Spot change since 2005 27.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6583 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocksinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Mega Cap Tech Earnings, Fed Rate Decision Could Drive Big Moves

Approximately 165 S&P 500 companies set to release results this coming week. Trading last week began with fears that inflation and the still spreading pandemic would deflate the much-anticipated US recovery. Five days later, however, equity markets finished the week with an array of new record highs on Friday, as well as the Dow Jones closing above 35000 for the first time, as investors focused on stellar corporate results as earnings season ramped up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy