Gang Of Youths have shared a surprise three-track EP titled ‘Total Serene’, and teased the arrival of even more new music on the horizon. In addition to the previously released single ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’ – which landed in June as their first material in four years – the record features an uplifting new single titled ‘Unison’, and a breezy, slow-burning take on the 2002 Elbow cut ‘Asleep In The Back’. Take a listen to the tracks below: