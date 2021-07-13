Man dies after he and 9-year-old are pulled from the ocean, NC beach town says

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A three-year-old boy who was pulled from a Plymouth pond by an off-duty firefighter and off-duty police officer Thursday evening has died. It happened at about 7:15 p.m. during Family Night at Camp Clark on Hedges Pond. The boy had a life vest on but was found face down in the water. The firefighter and officer, along with their wives, who are both nurses, began rescue breathing. The child was responsive but was having trouble breathing. He was rushed to a Plymouth hospital and then to Boston Children’s Hospital on a medical rescue helicopter. The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said Friday the boy had passed away. “Our collective thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family,” Plymouth Fire Chief Edward Bradley said. No other information has been released.