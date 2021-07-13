Cancel
USS Hershel 'Woody' Williams swaps crews in Spain

By Kyle Barnett
UPI News
UPI News
 12 days ago
The USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams, which is homeported in Souda Bay, Greece, swapped its crew during a stop at Naval Base Rota in Spain. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

July 13 (UPI) -- The USS Hershel "Woody" Williams is saying goodbye to one crew and welcoming another after four months at sea, the Navy announced on Tuesday.

The "Gold Crew" -- which sailed around Africa from Djibouti, in the Gulf of Aden, to Senegal, on the Atlantic Ocean, from February to June -- is being replaced by its "Blue Crew" at Naval Station Rota in Spain.

The crew swap was conducted after the Williams finished its second deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations on July 9.

"The Blue/Gold Crew system allows us to keep the ship forward deployed," Commanding Officer Capt. David Gray said in a press release.

"The ship can continue to do its mission while half of the crew recharges and gets ready to set sail and do great things again," Gray said.

The gold crew was part of the African Lion mission held in Morocco, Tunisia and Sengal in June.

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper described African Lion as "a key training and exercise event for many, many years," and called Morocco a key U.S. ally in the region.

The Williams also engaged in the Phoenix Express exercise with Tunisia in May in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Williams is a mobile sea base meant for long voyages in support of other military units.

"The ship was built to do this," Gray said. "We do what we need to do to keep the mission going."

The ship, which was commissioned in March 2020, is the first United States vessel permanently based in Africa, engaging in anti-piracy efforts, as well as military efforts, according to the Navy.

Related
MilitaryTelegraph

Hunter becomes hunted as Royal Navy helicopters hound Russian submarines

A Russian submarine stalked the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) prompting a helicopter hunt for the vessel, The Telegraph can reveal. Merlin helicopters were scrambled to search for the Russian submarine when the group was passing through the eastern Mediterranean. The two aircraft dropped sonobuoys - equipment designed to...
Militarynationalinterest.org

USS New Jersey: The Navy Revived This Behemoth to Destroy Vietnam

As the war in Vietnam reached its crescendo, the U.S. Navy prepared to recommission one of the most powerful ships ever to serve in the fleet. Here's What You Need to Know: Over the course of her relatively short Vietnam patrol, New Jersey fired 5,688 16-inch gun rounds and 14,891 five-inch gun rounds, far more than she fired during World War II and the Korean War combined. She was never seriously attacked by North Vietnamese forces.
Militarynationalinterest.org

Britain's Armored Aircraft Carriers: A World War II Super Weapon?

The armored decks of the British Illustrious-class aircraft carriers represented a differing philosophy from that of U.S. Navy carrier designers. Here's What You Need to Know: While they are often overlooked in discussions of the naval war in the Pacific, the Royal Navy’s carriers were very much a part of that conflict as well as the European Theater.
Forestville, NYObserver

Forestville man assigned to USS Ford

Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Braeden Hitcome, from Forestville, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) security department, enters data in the ship’s security dispatch office, July 14. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)
MilitaryMilitary.com

Why Iranian Navy Ships Entering the Atlantic is a Big Deal

Two ships of the Iranian Navy have rounded the southern tip of Africa, becoming the first Iranian Navy ships ever to enter the Atlantic Ocean. This comes just days after Iran's largest navy ship caught fire and sank. It appears that the two Iranian ships are heading for Venezuela, which would have significant geopolitical ramifications. RUNDOWN SHOWS:1. Animated map view of 2 Iranina warships passing around Cape, zoom out to show full route2. Show Shand frigate sailing, then Makran support base ship, Kharg sequence starts3. Kharg ship burns then sinks, show zoom view of 2 ships passing cape4. Zoom out to show route from southern Africa to Venezuela, ship icons arrive in VenezuelaVOICEOVER (in English): The Drive reports that two ships of the Iranian Navy have reportedly rounded South Africa's Cape of Good Hope and appear to be heading into the Atlantic Ocean. The two ships are the frigate Sahand, and the Makran, a converted tanker that looks like it's designed to be a mobile base. This latest news comes two days after the Kharg, one of Iran's largest and most important naval ships, sank after suffering a major fire, the causes of which remain unclear. This would be the first time Iranian naval vessels have operated in the Atlantic and previous reports have indicated that their final destination is in Venezuela, where they might offload a shipment of weapons. While it is still unclear if the ships are carrying any weapons, satellite imagery suggests the Makran is carrying a number of small, fast-attack boats that Iran has used to harass U.S. naval ships in the Persian Gulf. SOURCES: The Drive, CNNhttps://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/40926/two-iranian-navy-ships-are-…
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

NATO's 'Shark Hunt 21' anti-submarine exercise begins in North Atlantic

July 23 (UPI) -- NATO's "Shark Hunt 21" submarine exercises, led by the U.S. Navy's 6th Fleet, began on Friday in the North Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. Navy announced. France, Canada, Britain and the United States are participants, bringing three submarines, four surface ships and seven aircraft, including the U.S. Navy's guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt.
Militarysldinfo.com

USS America Amphibious Task Force in the Pacific

As seen in the featured photo from June 2, 2021, Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, U. S. 7th Fleet, is seen arriving aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of...
MilitaryNewsweek

Treasure Hunter Discovers Body of German World War II Soldier

The body of a German soldier who died in World War II has been found buried in the Netherlands by a person searching through fields with a metal detector. The detectorist found the body in the municipality of Best after their equipment fired on pieces of ammunition and the recognition tag of the soldier in the unmarked grave.
MilitaryBusiness Insider

Why a US soldier once had to use a payphone to call in artillery support

In October 1983, the US launched Operation Urgent Fury, an invasion of the island of Grenada. The US force was made up of highly capable units, including the Army's Delta Force and Navy SEALs. Despite those units' skills, they were plagued by planning, intelligence, communication, and coordination issues. See more...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Secretive Submarines Are Cropping Up All Over The Place

A new model of Chinese attack submarine appears in Shanghai. The Russian navy launches a huge new special-mission sub armed with a radiological doomsday weapon. Meanwhile the U.S. Navy signals to the world that its own submarines, including its most heavily-armed attack boats, are everywhere all the time. It’s been...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

USS Constitution resuming full summer visitor hours

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S.S. Constitution is returning to its full summer visitation hours next week for the first time in more than a year. Starting on Tuesday, the warship known as “Old Ironsides” will be open for free public tours from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The ship suspended public visits in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, but reopened on a limited basis last August.

