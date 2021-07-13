Cancel
Public Safety

Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

By CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press
Derrick
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial...

