Credit/debit cards will now be accepted throughout Musikfest, CashCards will be available as needed. BETHLEHEM, Pa. – For the first time in Musikfest’s nearly 40-year history, credit/debit cards will now be accepted throughout festival grounds. Fest goers will be able to shop their favorite food vendors without the need to purchase paper food and beverage tickets. Credit/debit cards can also be used at all official Musikfest beverage stations including Coca-Cola booths, beer trucks and festival bars serving mixed drinks. This update will lead to an improved experience for all attendees, eliminating the need to wait in more than one line. In order to be inclusive for all, patrons will be able to convert their cash into recyclable and reloadable CashCards at several locations throughout the festival.