As prices rise on the Jordan silhouettes that dominate the spotlight, you’d do well to take a look elsewhere. We’re certainly not saying that the Jordan 12 is an unknown silhouette — in fact, it’s one of the all-time favorites — but you’ve got more chance of copping it without breaking the bank. What's more, with new colorways like the Air Jordan 12 Twist on the way, joining the AJ12 team has never been more appealing.