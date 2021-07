SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo's leopard family is growing. The zoo announced on Tuesday that Ajax, the zoo's female Amur leopard, is pregnant. The leopard cub will be the first Amur leopard birth at the Santa Barbara Zoo in more than 20 years. It's the first pregnancy for Ajax and her mating partner, Kasha, the zoo's male leopard who arrived in 2020. Kasha has previously sired four other cubs.