Kendall Jenner’s ‘Elle’ Cover Has Me Craving Sweater Weather In July

Nanga Awasum has said Gigi Hadid changed her life overnight after she shared an image of the West African model on her Instagram story. On Thursday, 26-year-old supermodel Hadid posted a picture showing Awasum from behind, with the caption: “Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day: this queen.”She added: “Was too [drool emoji] to get a pic of the front, but she was major.”After noticing Hadid’s mention, the 23-year-old model shared a photograph of her entire outfit, and said she now wished she had turned around.“It’s the way @GiGiHadid would have changed my entire life if I was only...