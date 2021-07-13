Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Kendall Jenner’s ‘Elle’ Cover Has Me Craving Sweater Weather In July

By Julia Marzovilla
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another month, another Kendall Jenner magazine cover. This time around, Jenner appeared on the cover of Elle’s August 2021 issue in fall’s finest fashions. I have a quick question: Should I be wearing sweaters in the summertime? Or should I be buying them now to hold onto until the weather begins to cool down?? I’m only asking because this cover shoot is actually making me want to cover up—despite the 90-degree temps outside.

stylecaster.com

STYLECASTER's mantra is 'style to the people'— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance.

Louis Vuitton
Kendall Jenner
#Sweater Weather#Elle Magazine#Vogue Japan
