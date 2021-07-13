Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant’s Massive Two-Day Winning Streak Comes to an End

By Josh Lanier
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45U2ZA_0avjACed00

A Chicago-area librarian is $60,000 richer after two massive wins on Jeopardy! Unfortunately, her luck ran out on Monday’s episode.

Jen Jazwinski told the Daily Herald that her time on Jeopardy! was “so stinking fun.” But it’s hard to have a bad time when you’re raking in the dough like she did.

Though, the third time wasn’t the charm for this youth services librarian. She ended up falling $1,000 behind to Tim Moon, an attorney from New York. Moon also had a good run on the board finding both Daily Doubles to getting them correct.

“I couldn’t lose to a nicer guy than Tim,” she said. “He was just so fast on the buzzer.”

She does have one serious regret about losing. Despite how much fun she had, her family couldn’t come with her to the show. The pandemic kept the studio audience chairs empty. Had she won a third time, she would have qualified for the Jeopardy Tournament of Champions. By the time the tournament is filmed, she could have brought some family and friends to watch her play.

But they and many other locals were with her in spirit.

“The community in Algonquin has just been amazing,” she said. “To have all these people cheering me on, I’ve cried so many times over the last five days because I didn’t expect that.

“It’s just been really lovely.”

Fans React to Stephanopoulos’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Debut

Fans were split on George Stephanopoulos’ Jeopardy! debut Monday night. Some trashed the man and his performance.

According to the entertainment website ENSTARZ, some fans boycotted Jeopardy! simply because they loathe Stephanopoulos so much. It mostly seemed to stem from his political leanings. He’s a liberal Democrat.

“Well this is two weeks this loyal Jeopardy viewer won’t be watching,” one user tweeted. Another called Stephanopoulos’ performance “hot garbage.” One viewer said they’re “not a fan” because he’s “so very smug.”

Though others loved his performance. Some were even ready to crown him as the show’s next host.

For example, one Twitter user said, “LOVE IT! The search is over, the new permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ host should be George Stephanopoulos!”

The Rhodes Scholar began his first show Monday by paying tribute to Alex Trebek.

“What a thrill for me to be here on this stage,” he said, standing on the Jeopardy! set. “You know, I was lucky to meet Alex many times when he was a guest on Good Morning America. He always made us smile, and he inspired us with his grace in the face of cancer. It’s a privilege for me to honor his legacy.”

Stephanopoulos will host for the remainder of the week before handing Jeopardy over to his Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

136K+
Followers
15K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Alex Trebek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Herald#Enstarz#Democrat#Good Morning America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Reveals If She Ever ‘Resented’ Working on the Series

Being a part of an iconic and classic TV show like “The Waltons” for years can either be enlightening and amazing or can eventually harbor some resentment and discomfort. Any role, especially a long-running one, can lead an actor to become typecast. This is essentially when viewers and the industry only see this person as a character they’ve portrayed and are unwilling to see them in a new light.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Made Guest Appearance on ‘Married… With Children’

What do Al Bundy, Peg Bundy, and “Gilligan’s Island” have in common? Glad you asked. A popular star from the CBS sitcom showed up. Obviously, the Bundys were the parents of Kelly [Christina Applegate] and Bud [David Faustino] on “Married… With Children.” It just so happened that in an episode called “Kelly Bounces Back,” Tina Louise made an appearance. Louise played Miss Beck in the popular sitcom.
NFLMarin Independent Journal

‘Jeopardy!’: Readers pick their favorite guest host — so far

Following the death of iconic “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, a parade of actors, athletes, journalists and former champs have stepped in to try out the job as temporary guest hosts. Some have made solid first impressions. Others? Not so much. While there are still more fill-ins to come — including...
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Knew Immediately How They Felt About Dr. Sanjay Gupta as Guest Host

Best known for being CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta is already receiving a roar of approval as Jeopardy!'s latest guest host. On Monday, the neurosurgeon made his Jeopardy! debut, following in the footsteps of Today show coanchor Savannah Guthrie and Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik. Dr. Gupta is the latest TV personality to stand at the lectern and help honor Alex Trebek’s legacy on the beloved game show.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Who Is Most Likely to Become Permanent Host?

Jeopardy! continues to chug along following longtime host Alex Trebek‘s death with familiar faces stepping in to temporarily take up the gig, but who will be replacing the legendary host full-time? It’s a question fans have been asking for a while as guests continue to appear throughout Season 37. Several...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Could a New Permanent Host Be Announced Before Season 37 Wraps?

“Jeopardy!” has seen its fair share of guest hosts stepping in for the late and great Alex Trebek, but who will be his long-term replacement?. While no one could ever truly replace the man who hosted the popular game show for 37 years, the position itself does need to be filled eventually. For this past season, a slew of guest hosts has stepped up to the challenge. They range from ultimate “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Sends Major Congratulations to ‘Jeopardy!’ and Alex Trebek for Winning ‘Special Honor’

Jeopardy! and Alex Trebek both took home Daytime Emmy Awards Friday, and some of the people happiest about the wins were the other nominees. Wheel of Fortune tweeted its support of the decision to give Trebek the win. Trebek’s son and daughter accepted the award on his behalf. Trebek died last year of pancreatic cancer after hosting Jeopardy! for 37 years. He was 80.

Comments / 0

Community Policy